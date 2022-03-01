Royal Mail celebrates FA Cup’s 150th anniversary with special stamps

New Royal Mail stamps

A special set of stamps is being issued to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the FA Cup, the Royal Mail has announced.

The 10 stamps were created through a close collaboration between the FA and the Royal Mail.

They feature famous moments in the competition’s history, such as the first time the final was played at the original Wembley Stadium in 1923, and Lincoln City becoming the first non-league side in 103 years to reach the quarter-finals in 2017.

Lincoln City reached the quarter-finals in 2017 (Royal Mail/PA)

One stamp will pay tribute to royal patronage of the event by featuring King George VI and Queen Elizabeth presenting the cup to Sunderland captain Raich Carter in 1937.

Andy Ambler, the FA’s director of pro game relations, said the governing body was delighted with the stamps.

“The Emirates FA Cup continues to capture the imaginations of both football fans and the wider public in its 150th anniversary season,” he said.

“Its historic moments from the non-league to the very elite create lasting memories, and we’re delighted that a selection of iconic moments are being celebrated by these special stamps.”

King George VI and Queen Elizabeth present the trophy to Sunderland captain Raich Carter in 1937 (Royal Mail/PA)

The stamps will go on general sale from March 8, and are available to pre-order from Monday.