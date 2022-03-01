Nick Cave becomes latest music act to cancel Russia shows

Glastonbury Festival 2013 – Day 5

Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds have become the latest music act to cancel performances in Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

The band had been scheduled to play shows at Moscow’s Bol Festival and Kyiv’s Palace of Sports in summer.

However, a statement posted on the band’s social media accounts said the concerts had been cancelled “in light of current events”.

pic.twitter.com/e4cRYjAWQW — Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds (@nickcave) March 1, 2022

It continued: “Our thoughts and love go out to the brave people of Ukraine, their heroic leader, and all those suffering from this senseless war.

“Ukraine, we stand with you, and with all those in Russia who oppose this brutal act, and we pray that this madness is brought to a close soon.”

Cave, known for hits such as Into My Arms and One More Time With Feeling, joins artists including former One Direction star Louis Tomlinson and American rock band Green Day in scrapping gigs in Russia over the conflict.

Announcing his cancellation on Monday, Tomlinson said: “The safety of my fans is my main priority and my thoughts go out to the people of Ukraine and all those suffering from this needless war.”

Cave’s praise for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and the Ukrainian people comes as a Russian military convoy around 40 miles long is north of the Ukrainian capital.

And on Monday, Mr Zelensky signed an application to join the European Union.