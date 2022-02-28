Most sought after job is a pet sitter, study suggests

A man carrying dogs

A pet sitter is the most sought after job, with other popular positions including aircraft cleaner, chauffeur and NHS call handler, new research suggests.

Adzuna said its analysis of more than 5,200 different job titles found that pet sitter had the most amount of interest, even though the salary was £24,210.

Other popular job adverts, based on the number of times they were looked at, included animal handler, animal groomer, and farm manager, said the jobs site.

Adzuna said the most in-demand roles for 2022 reflected the changing views of jobseekers since the pandemic.

A total of 24 of the 30 most sought after jobs offered lower pay than the current average advertised UK salary of £36,339, said Adzuna.

Paul Lewis, of Adzuna, said: “The most sought after jobs in the UK are roles where workers are doing what they love or giving back to the community, rather than scoring high salaries.

“Animal jobs are proving particularly popular, with pet sitter roles the most clicked on job ads of the thousands of job roles on our site.

“Lockdown catalysed an increase in pet adoptions and it seems jobseekers are looking to get in on the act by taking on pet sitting jobs.

“We’ve also seen a surge in interest for roles such as NHS call handlers as Britons look to do their part and help the health service.

“Another interesting trend is the rise in popularity for training trade jobs, suggesting more workers are moving into these areas.

“After a turbulent two years for the jobs market, workers are re-evaluating what they want and retraining or switching industries and the most sought after roles in 2022 reflects this.”