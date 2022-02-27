Three arrested after 17-year-old killed as car collides with taxi

#APPEAL | ? We're appealing for witnesses after a 17-year-old boy sadly died in a collision in #Barnet.

He was travelling in a car in Frith Lane when it happened shortly before 11pm last night.

☎️ If you can help please call 101 quoting CAD 7787/26Feb.https://t.co/ljcZAaFgiF

