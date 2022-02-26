Twitter access restricted in Russia in the wake of Ukraine invasion

Technology Stock

Twitter has said access to the platform is being restricted in Russia in the wake of the country’s invasion of Ukraine.

In a tweet, the company said it is “aware” that access to the platform has been restricted for some people in Russia, adding it is “working to keep our service safe and accessible”.

We’re aware that Twitter is being restricted for some people in Russia and are working to keep our service safe and accessible. — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) February 26, 2022

NetBlocks, a London-based company that monitors web outages and internet access throughout the world, reported access to Twitter and its backend servers is being “restricted on leading networks” in Russia.

It added: “Circumvention is currently possible using VPN services, which can help users work around the online censorship.”

⚠️ Confirmed: Live metrics show that Twitter has been restricted on multiple providers in #Russia as of 9:00 a.m. UTC; the incident comes as the government clashes with social media platforms over policy in relation to the #Ukraine conflict ? ? Report: https://t.co/ihPX8fb86s pic.twitter.com/nGrcHzjIXd — NetBlocks (@netblocks) February 26, 2022

On Friday, Russia limited access to Facebook after the social media provider refused to stop fact-checking and labelling content from state-owned organisations, former deputy prime minister Sir Nick Clegg said.

Russian authorities announced the “partial restriction” after the social media network limited the accounts of several Kremlin-backed outlets over the invasion of Ukraine.

Ordinary Russians are using @Meta's apps to express themselves and organize for action. We want them to continue to make their voices heard, share what’s happening, and organize through Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger. pic.twitter.com/FjTovgslCe — Nick Clegg (@nickclegg) February 25, 2022

Russian state communications watchdog Roskomnadzor said it had demanded that Facebook lifts the restrictions it placed on Thursday on state news agency RIA Novosti, state TV channel Zvezda, and pro-Kremlin news sites Lenta.Ru and Gazeta.Ru.

Sir Nick, vice president of global affairs at Facebook’s parent company Meta, said that “ordinary Russians are using our apps to express themselves and organise for action” and the company wants “them to continue to make their voices heard”.

Sir Nick Clegg said Facebook had refused to stop fact-checking content from state-owned organisations in Russia (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

He tweeted: “Yesterday Russian authorities ordered us to stop the independent fact-checking and labelling of content on Facebook by four Russian state-owned media organisations.

“We refused. As a result, they have announced they will be restricting the use of our services.

“Ordinary Russians are using our apps to express themselves and organise for action.