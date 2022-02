Diplomatic reception at Windsor Castle postponed – Buckingham Palace

Windsor Castle stock

The diplomatic reception which was due to be hosted by the Queen on Wednesday has been postponed.

Buckingham Palace said the Queen had accepted the Foreign Secretary’s advice to delay the event, which had been due to take place at Windsor Castle.

It is understood the postponement is because of the conflict in Ukraine.

The Queen (Steve Parsons/PA)

The Queen would have been meeting hundreds of members of the Diplomatic Corps if the event went ahead as planned.