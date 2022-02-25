Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Man charged over death of Emma Caldwell in 2005

UK NewsPublished:

The 49-year-old will face Glasgow Sheriff Court on Monday.

Emma Caldwell
Emma Caldwell

A man has been charged in connection with the death of Emma Caldwell almost 17 years ago.

Ms Caldwell was last seen between 12.30am and 1.30am on April 5 2005 on London Road, Glasgow, and was reported missing by her family five days later.

The body of the 27-year-old, who had been working as a prostitute, was discovered in woods at Roberton near Biggar, South Lanarkshire, on May 8 2005.

Margaret Caldwell
The case was reopened following campaigning by Ms Caldwell’s mother Margaret (PA)

Police said a 49-year-old man arrested in the Glasgow area on Thursday has now been charged in connection with Ms Caldwell’s death.

He remains in custody and is due to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Monday.

The unsolved case was reopened in 2015 following consideration by senior lawyers in the Crown Office and campaigning by Ms Caldwell’s mother Margaret.

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News