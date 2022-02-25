Fresh rail strikes announced in worsening disputes over pay and rosters

TransPennine Express train

A series of fresh rail strikes have been announced amid worsening industrial relations in the industry.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) on TransPennine Express will walk out for 24 hours on Sunday in a long running pay dispute.

The union announced a series of fresh strikes by conductors, on Sundays from March 13 to April 3 and for three weekends in April and June.

The conductors went on strike over the last two Sundays, leading to disruption for travellers in the region.

Meanwhile, RMT members working on London Underground’s Night Tube will strike on Friday and Saturday evenings in a bitter row over new rosters, with action set to continue over weekends until June.

Transport union RMT strike action will go ahead this weekend as planned in disputes on both rail and tube involving members on @TPExpressTrains and London Underground drivers.https://t.co/53BEi57mXR pic.twitter.com/Tdbu1suzEv — RMT (@RMTunion) February 25, 2022

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: “I want to pay tribute to our members on both London Underground and TransPennine Express for their extraordinary resolve and resilience in their ongoing disputes. They are a credit to the trade union movement.

“The common thread that runs through all our current disputes and campaigns is a refusal by RMT members to accept that the employer can hammer down on pay, safety, jobs and working conditions at will. ‎

“They are about the defence of livelihoods, working conditions, safety and agreements that the management side are seeking to rip apart regardless of the implications for both staff and passengers.