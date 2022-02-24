Former GP in court over more than 80 sex offences towards women and girls

The High Court in Glasgow

A former doctor has appeared in court accused of more than 80 sex offences against women and girls in Scotland.

Krishna Singh faces claims of indecent assault, sexual assault and acting in a lewd and libidinous manner, mostly at medical centres in North Lanarkshire where he practiced as a GP, between 1983 and 2018.

A document with 84 separate charges against the 72-year-old was read out before a jury at Glasgow’s High Court on Thursday.

Several charges involve girls who were under the age of 16 when Singh allegedly molested them, the court was told.

Singh is also accused of going to some of his alleged victims’ homes in North Lanarkshire – uninvited – to “examine” them.

He is accused of kissing and touching and making inappropriate comments.

In some cases, Singh is said to have asked women to stand on scales before molesting them.

He first faced allegations at the High Court in June 2019.

At the time, his lawyer Janice Green said he denied all the charges.

Lord Armstrong adjourned the case until 10am on Friday.

Singh qualified as a doctor in India in 1974.

He then registered with the General Medical Council as a doctor in November 1976 before taking up a job as a GP at a practice in North Lanarkshire, where he remained until 2018.

His wife worked alongside him as the practice manager.

Singh also took up a position as a police casualty surgeon between 2005 and 2010 in Scotland, during which he examined people in custody.

The court heard this included people who alleged they had been victims of sexual assault.