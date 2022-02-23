Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

UK to provide extra military support for Ukraine as crisis deepens

UK NewsPublished:

Boris Johnson announced the new package of lethal and non-lethal aid in response to Vladimir Putin’s ‘increasingly threatening’ behaviour.

Boris Johnson
Boris Johnson

More British weapons will be sent to Ukraine in response to the looming threat of a full-scale invasion by Russia.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said lethal defensive weapons and non-lethal aid would be sent to the country.

The UK has already sent anti-tank weapons to the Ukrainian military to help counter the threat posed by Russian forces ringed around the country’s borders.

The Prime Minister said: “In light of the increasingly threatening behaviour from Russia, and in line with our previous support, the UK will shortly be providing a further package of military support to Ukraine.

“This will include lethal aid in the form of defensive weapons and non-lethal aid.”

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News