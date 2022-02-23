Simon Cowell and family of Jane Marczewski pay tribute to ‘extraordinary’ star

Simon Cowell at Shooting Star Chase Charity Afternoon Tea at The Dorchester – London

Simon Cowell and the family of singer Jane Marczewski have paid tribute to the America’s Got Talent (AGT) star’s “larger than life personality” and lasting legacy.

The music Mogul and reality TV judge said the news of Ms Marczewski’s death was “heart-breaking” and described her as an “extraordinary person”.

The singer, also known by her stage name Nightbirde, passed away on February 19 following a four year battle with cancer, according to her family.

“Many remember her from America’s Got Talent, where she performed her hit song ‘It’s OK’ and inspired millions of people around the globe with her messages of faith and never giving up,” they said, in a message posted to the singer’s personal Instagram page.

“Those who knew her, enjoyed her larger-than-life personality and sense of humour.

“She had a witty joke for every occasion — even if the joke was on her.

“Her lasting legacy will be the gift of hope she gave to so many through her music and the strength she found in Jesus.”

The Marczewski family said they had received a “massive” outpouring of love and support following the singer’s death and asked for donations to a memorial foundation in lieu of flowers.

Heart breaking news to hear about @_nightbirde, she was an extraordinary person, so brave, so talented. She made a huge impact on AGT and the world. Her determination to fight this terrible illness was remarkable. Rest in peace, Jane. I am sending my love to her family. Simon

Ms Marczewski earned a coveted Golden Buzzer from Cowell on the US variety show after sharing her emotional story and delivering a stunning audition performance.

The accolade sends performers straight to the live show stage of the competition.

But she was forced to withdraw from AGT mid-series in order to focus on her health full-time.

Cowell wrote in a tribute to Marczewski on Twitter: “Heart-breaking news to hear about @_nightbirde, she was an extraordinary person, so brave, so talented.

“She made a huge impact on AGT and the world. Her determination to fight this terrible illness was remarkable.

“Rest in peace, Jane. I am sending my love to her family. Simon”

@_nightbirde was such a bright inspirational light in all our lives.we must continue to live and learn from her words and lyrics. As much as I feel horribly about her passing I feel lucky to to have met, heard and known her.

Cowell’s fellow AGT judges also remembered the singer, including Sofia Vergara who wrote on Instagram: “Rest in power @_nightbirde. We lost a shining star today.

“You were a true inspiration to all. Sending so much love to Nightbirde’s family and friends. She was something special.”

Howie Mandel said Marczewski was a “bright inspirational light” and that he felt “lucky” to have met her.

He added: “We must continue to live and learn from her words and lyrics.

Your voice, your story, and your message touched millions. Nightbirde will always be a member of the AGT family. Rest In Peace, Jane.

“As much as I feel horribly about her passing I feel lucky to to have met, heard and known her.”

Heidi Klum and the show’s host Terry Crews also expressed their sadness at the news online.

Crews wrote: “We are saddened to learn about @_nightbirde’s passing. Our Condolences goes to her Closest Family & Friends at such a difficult time. We Love you, Nightbirde.”

In a tribute online, the show’s official account said Marczewski’s story had “touched millions”.

“Your voice, your story, and your message touched millions”, the account tweeted.

“Nightbirde will always be a member of the AGT family. Rest In Peace, Jane.”