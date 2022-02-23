Kate wields hammer to chop wood on fact-finding mission to Danish forest school

Duchess of Cambridge chops wood

The Duchess of Cambridge went back to nature on her visit to Denmark, chopping a log and taking a woodland ramble as she joined children at a forest nursery school.

Kate embraced the outdoor life that forms the backdrop to teaching for many youngsters in the country who thrive on being given the freedom to play in the open air.

In a wooded area on the outskirts of Copenhagen, the duchess, dressed for the bitterly cold but sunny conditions in boots, jeans, a polo-neck jumper and jacket, took on the challenge of splitting a log after watching five-year-olds complete the task.

Kate took three goes to chop through the log (Ian Vogler/Daily Mirror/PA)

Surrounded by children dressed in outdoor onesies, teaching assistant Carla Bro advised Kate on her stance and grip and, laughing, the duchess struck the wood.

Kate took just three blows to split the log and was applauded for her efforts by Ms Bro, 21, who said afterwards: “She was very good, she had the right stance with both hands…

“She asked how we deal with risky play and how we keep things safe. We have safety rules and we teach the children they should not be afraid of tasks but treat them with respect.”

Kate held hands with one of the forest school’s pupils as they went on a woodland walk (Ian Vogler/Daily Mirror/PA)

The duchess knelt down to meet the five and six-year-olds when she first arrived at Stenurten, a combined nursery and kindergarten in Copenhagen, and one little boy made her smile when he shouted out “hello Kate”.

When one youngster stepped up to split a log, Kate told him “you’re so strong” as he whacked the wood, and she clapped when he let out a sigh of relief when it finally split.

The duchess is on a two-day fact-finding visit to Denmark to better understand the country’s world-leading approach to the early years development of children.

The visit was part of Kate’s fact-finding mission to Denmark to look at the country’s early years education system (Ian Vogler/Daily Mirror/PA)

Kate joined other activities and went on a brief woodland walk with a “wing buddy”, which sees a youngster paired with an older child to gain comfort and support.

She held the hand of a little girl who also held the hand of Maibritt Iverson, head of Stenurten, and the trio followed pairs of children as they ran into the wooded area.