Covid-19 infections fall in England but mixed picture in rest of UK

In England, infections varied across all age groups in the most recent week.

Infections were highest for those aged 2 years to school Year 6 at 4.84%.

Infections were lowest for those aged 70 years and over at 2.08% https://t.co/sgjIBJNnzU pic.twitter.com/jQySdj9ByF

— Office for National Statistics (ONS) (@ONS) February 23, 2022