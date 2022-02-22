Procol Harum frontman Gary Brooker dies aged 76

Procol Harum frontman Gary Brooker has died aged 76, his band has announced.
The psychedelic rock band were best known for their 1967 debut hit A Whiter Shade Of Pale, which topped the singles charts for six weeks.
The singer, pianist and composer had been receiving treatment for cancer before dying peacefully at home.
A statement posted on the band’s official website said: “With the deepest regret we must announce the death on February 19 2022 of Gary Brooker MBE, singer, pianist and composer of Procol Harum, and a brightly-shining, irreplaceable light in the music industry.
“Aged 76, he had been receiving treatment for cancer, but died peacefully at home.”
Brooker was awarded an MBE in the Queen’s Birthday Honours in 2003 for his charitable services.