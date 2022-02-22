NI health minister warns he will not be rushed into Covid test decisions

Coronavirus

Northern Ireland’s health minister has warned he will not be rushed into making decisions around Covid tests.

Robin Swann was speaking after Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced an end to free universal symptomatic and asymptomatic testing for the general public in England from April 1.

DUP MP Sammy Wilson said that Northern Ireland follow England’s lead however Sinn Fein, Alliance and the SDLP have urged caution.

I will not be rushed into making decisions on COVID testing based on timetables set elsewhere. I have asked officials to draw up policy options based on an appropriate, proportionate approach to testing in NI. In the meantime, there will be no changes to the current approach. 1/2 — Robin Swann MLA #StopCovidNI (@RobinSwannMoH) February 22, 2022

On Tuesday evening Mr Swann emphasised he “will not be rushed into making decisions on Covid testing based on timetables set elsewhere”.

“I have asked officials to draw up policy options based on an appropriate, proportionate approach to testing in NI.

“In the meantime, there will be no changes to the current approach,” he posted on Twitter.

“Looking ahead, testing will continue to have a role, especially in protecting the most vulnerable.

“Further discussions on funding will be required with the UK Government and NI Ministerial colleagues.”

Northern Ireland is currently without a fully functioning Executive following the resignation of First Minister Paul Givan earlier this month which also forced deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill from the joint office.

However other Executive ministers, who remain in post, have indicated their preference to keep free Covid testing.