Storm Franklin: Almost 3,000 homes in Northern Ireland without power

Winter weather Feb 20th 2022

Almost 3,000 homes across Northern Ireland remained without power on Monday morning amid the third named storm to hit the region within days.

Storm Franklin saw strong winds batter Northern Ireland in the early hours of Monday.

At the peak of the disruption, Northern Ireland Electricity (NIE) said there were 10,000 homes without power.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) described “widespread disruption on the roads”.

“Motorists are advised to exercise caution as high winds and rain can make driving conditions difficult,” a spokesperson said.

A yellow warning for wind is to remain in place until 1pm on Monday.

In the Republic of Ireland, more than 30,000 homes and businesses remained without power on Monday morning.

Met Eireann said gusts of more than 130kph were recorded in Co Galway and Co Donegal.

In Great Britain, the storm sparked evacuations in some areas as well as rush hour travel chaos.