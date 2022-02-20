What the papers say – February 20

A collection of British newspapers.

The Ukraine crisis, a reported investigation into Government leaks to Nick Clegg and the latest Jimmy Carr controversy are among the topics on Sunday’s front pages.

The Observer says the West will arm resistance in Ukraine if Russia invades, as The Independent carries accusations from the country’s president that the West has been too appeasing of Russia.

The Sunday Telegraph says Britain has been warned of cyber attacks from Russia.

The Sunday Telegraph says 'Britain warned of cyber attacks as Russia flexes military might'

A secret club of conservative donors have enjoyed intimate access to the Prime Minister and Cabinet, according to the Sunday Times.

The Sunday Times: Revealed: the wealthy donors with PM's ear

The Sunday Mirror says the Home Office is investigating a racist WhatsApp group created by staff members.

Whitehall is investigating potential leaks to former deputy PM and media executive Nick Clegg, The Mail on Sunday reports.

The Mail on Sunday: Ministers hunt for Nick Clegg Facebook 'spies'

Sunday People carries the latest controversy surrounding comedian Jimmy Carr on its front page.