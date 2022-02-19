Notification Settings

O2 arena closed for at least the weekend after Storm Eunice shreds roof

UK NewsPublished:

The venue has yet to comment on whether a performance by the rapper Dave will go ahead on Monday.

Winter weather Feb 18th 2022

London’s O2 arena remains closed this weekend after parts of its roof were ripped off by Storm Eunice.

In footage shared on social media the venue’s white roof covering could be seen flapping in the high winds after parts of it were torn away from supporting ribs the storm on Friday.

Upcoming gigs scheduled include rapper Dave on Monday and Tuesday, and UB40 on Friday.

In a post on Twitter, The O2 said it would remain closed this weekend.

“Due to adverse weather conditions, we can confirm that there has been some damage caused to the tent fabric in our roof at The O2”, the statement said.

“The affected areas have been cleared and The O2 will remain closed tomorrow morning whilst urgent repairs take place.”

The venue’s website said Friday’s postponed show by Indian singer and rapper AP Dhillon in the Indigo At The O2 performance space had been rescheduled to Tuesday.

The O2 Arena in London after parts of its roof were ripped off in high winds
The O2 Arena in London after parts of its roof were ripped off in high winds (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

There have been no updates yet as to whether Dave’s shows in the main arena will go ahead.

Dave posted to his Instagram Stories on Friday that his Birmingham show that evening would go ahead, adding: “I never wanna let the people down, trying to make the best call we can so be safe and I’ll see you tonight. As of now ALL shows are going ahead as planned.”

The O2 has been contacted for comment.

