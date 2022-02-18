Weather watchers told not to be ‘stupid’ in pursuit of dramatic Eunice footage

Waves hit a sea wall

Weather watchers and amateur photographers have been urged to avoid the coastline in search of dramatic footage of Storm Eunice.

Roy Stokes from the Environment Agency said it was “probably the most stupid thing you can do” to travel to the most exposed areas, with gusts of up to 90mph expected on the coastline.

Waves crash against the sea wall and Porthcawl Lighthouse in Porthcawl, Bridgend, Wales (Jacob King/PA)

It came as the Met Office took the highly unusual step of issuing two red weather warnings, for much of the south coast of England and Wales, with large waves expected and the prospect of beach material and debris being blown across the seafront.

Mr Stokes told BBC Breakfast: “The worst possible thing you could do is go anywhere near these (coastal areas).

Waves crash over the sea wall at the harbour in Lyme Regis in Dorset (Andrew Matthews/PA)

“I know people like to go and get photos and pictures, it’s quite a dramatic scene, but they’re far safer to watch it on the screen.

“It’s probably the most stupid thing you can do.”