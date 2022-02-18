Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Weather watchers told not to be ‘stupid’ in pursuit of dramatic Eunice footage

UK NewsPublished:

The warning came as winds of 90mph were forecast for the UK on Friday.

Waves hit a sea wall
Waves hit a sea wall

Weather watchers and amateur photographers have been urged to avoid the coastline in search of dramatic footage of Storm Eunice.

Roy Stokes from the Environment Agency said it was “probably the most stupid thing you can do” to travel to the most exposed areas, with gusts of up to 90mph expected on the coastline.

Winter weather
Waves crash against the sea wall and Porthcawl Lighthouse in Porthcawl, Bridgend, Wales (Jacob King/PA)

It came as the Met Office took the highly unusual step of issuing two red weather warnings, for much of the south coast of England and Wales, with large waves expected and the prospect of beach material and debris being blown across the seafront.

Mr Stokes told BBC Breakfast: “The worst possible thing you could do is go anywhere near these (coastal areas).

Winter weather Feb 18th 2022
Waves crash over the sea wall at the harbour in Lyme Regis in Dorset (Andrew Matthews/PA)

“I know people like to go and get photos and pictures, it’s quite a dramatic scene, but they’re far safer to watch it on the screen.

“It’s probably the most stupid thing you can do.”

He urged people to listen to advice “and act accordingly”.

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News