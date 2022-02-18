Trio defy storm warnings to strip off for sea dip

Coastguards ask the swimmers to come out of the sea

Three men ignored safety warnings and went for a dip in the sea as Storm Eunice hit.

They were pictured stripping off to their trunks and getting into the water at New Brighton, Merseyside, on Friday despite strong winds and high tides.

A man swims in the sea in New Brighton, Merseyside, as Storm Eunice hits (Peter Byrne/PA)

But after getting into the sea they were spoken to by the Coastguard, who asked them to get out of the water.

The swimmers then got back into their cars and headed away.

Coastguard officers were stationed by the coast of the Wirral seaside resort on Friday and moved people off the promenade as the waves got higher after midday.

A Coastguard search and rescue team ask a group of swimmers to come out of the sea in New Brighton, Merseyside (Peter Byrne/PA)

The car park by Fort Perch Rock was closed as the storm hit and roads in the town were closed.

Merseyside is subject to a Met Office amber warning for wind, which is in place until 6pm.