Hitman who murdered reality TV star’s brother in gang war jailed for life

Anis Hemissi

A Swedish hitman who murdered a reality television star’s brother in a tit-for-tat gang war has been handed a life sentence with a minimum term of 35 years.

Flamur Beqiri, 36, was shot dead on the doorstep of his £1.7 million home in Battersea, south-west London, in front of his screaming wife as she shielded their two-year-old son on Christmas Eve in 2019.

Mr Beqiri, the brother of The Real Housewives Of Cheshire star Misse Beqiri, was a kingpin in an international drugs gang and was targeted as part of a feud with a rival organised crime group.

Anis Hemissi, 24, a professional kickboxer, was hired as an assassin to fly into London to carry out the murder, which was meticulously planned for up to six months.

Flamur Beqiri (Metropolitan Police/PA)

He rode a distinctive ladies’ bike, wore a latex mask and disguised himself as a litter picker to carry out reconnaissance before shooting Mr Beqiri eight times from behind.

Hemissi was jailed for life with a minimum term of 35 years at Southwark Crown Court on Friday after he was found guilty of murder and possession of a firearm.

Accomplice Estevan Pino-Munizaga, 35, travelled to the capital for around 14 hours in November 2019 to rent the flat where Hemissi stayed in Oyster Wharf, visit Mr Beqiri’s house nearby and buy the ladies’ bicycle.

He was jailed for 15 years, of which he will serve two thirds, after being acquitted of murder but found guilty of manslaughter.

Clifford Rollox, 31, from Islington, north London, and Dutch national Claude Isaac Castor, 31, from Sint Maarten in the Caribbean, were each jailed for three years after being found guilty of perverting the course of justice, having been hired locally to clean up and remove evidence, including the gun, from the flat.