Environment group set to make new arguments to coal mine inquiry inspector

Woodhouse Colliery

An environmental campaign group says it aims to present new arguments to a planning inspector who oversaw an inquiry into proposals to open a deep coal mine in Cumbria.

Friends of the Earth says a ruling by Court of Appeal judges relating to an oil well in Surrey might have implications for the planned mine on the outskirts of Whitehaven.

A spokesman said a lawyer aimed to write to an inspector who oversaw a planning inquiry into the mine proposal, spelling out the implications of the appeal ruling.

He said the mine planning inquiry had been staged in September – and the inspector had yet to make a recommendation

Demonstrators outside the proposed Woodhouse Colliery, south of Whitehaven (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Campaigner Sarah Finch had challenged Surrey County Council’s decision to allow a well near her home in Redhill to be extended.

She said council bosses had failed to assess “the indirect greenhouse gas impacts” and did not consider environmental protection objectives.

A High Court judge had ruled against her and on Thursday three Court of Appeal judges dismissed her appeal by a two-to-one majority.

Friends of the Earth said appeal judges had made points, in a written ruling, relating to fuel emissions, which they wanted the mine inquiry inspector to consider.

“The appeal judgment makes clear that planning authorities have a discretion over whether to consider the ‘end use’ emissions from the combustion of fossil fuels in the environmental impact assessment,” said a spokesman on Friday.

“By contrast, the High Court judge had ruled that Surrey County Council could not have considered these emissions, as a matter of law.

“During the public inquiry, the mine developer relied on the High Court judge’s judgment in the (oil well case) to say that it could not be required to assess the end-use emissions from its proposed coal development either.

“We think that the Court of Appeal’s judgment yesterday weakens their position on this.

“The planning inspector said that he might consider new representations on the issue of end-use emissions following the Court of Appeal judgment in the (oil well case).