Wales drops use of Covid passes at indoor and outdoor venues

Covid passes

The use of vaccine passports as a condition of entry for both indoor and outdoor events in Wales will be scrapped from Friday, the Government has said.

Venues such as sports grounds, nightclubs, cinemas, theatres and concert venues have been required to check customers’ vaccine status under coronavirus rules.

But on Thursday evening, Dawn Bowden, the deputy minister for arts and sport, announced the restrictions are coming to an end.

But the minister said venues could still demand proof of vaccination as a condition of entry if they choose to do so.

Ms Bowden said: “When it was introduced, the Covid pass was part of a suite of measures to give people confidence, keep businesses open and to keep Wales safe.

“I’d like to thank all the sectors for their cooperation and feedback during this challenging time.

“With increasing numbers of people vaccinated and boosted and thanks to the hard work and efforts of everyone across Wales, we are confident that coronavirus rates are falling and we can look forward to brighter times ahead.”

An international Covid-19 vaccination passport is still a requirement for overseas travel, the minister said, and urged travellers to check the rules at their destination country before planning a trip.

The Welsh Conservatives, who criticised the use of Covid passes, welcomed the decision to drop the measures.

Shadow health minister Russell George said: “I am delighted to finally see the back of these totally failed, coercive, ineffective, costly, and unproven vaccine passports.

“This illiberal measure has never shown any sign of success, proving only to be a burden on businesses and consumers. Far from being worthwhile, they were harmful and disruptive.”

He continued: “Given all the issues that came with vaccine passports and their lack of effectiveness, Labour should never have put them on the table in the first place.