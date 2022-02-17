Take-up of booster and third doses among adults in England, by local authority

A Moderna booster coronavirus vaccine dose is drawn into a syringe at a vaccination centre at Elland Road in Leeds (Danny Lawson/PA)

Here is a list of the latest estimates of the proportion of people aged 18 and over in England who have received three or more doses of Covid-19 vaccine, broken down by local authority.

The figures have been compiled by the PA news agency using NHS England data for vaccinations up to February 13 2022 and population figures from the Office for National Statistics, which are the best publicly available official estimates.

The list is ordered by percentage starting with the highest, and reads, from left to right: name of local authority; number of people aged 18 and over resident in the local authority who have received three or more doses; estimated percentage of people aged 18 and over resident in the local authority who have received three or more doses.