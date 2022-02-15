MP with dyspraxia fears pupils not getting enough help with condition at school

Schoolchildren in class

An MP with dyspraxia has spoken of his fear that children with the condition will be left behind in education.

Tom Hunt, the MP for Ipswich, was diagnosed with both dyspraxia and dyslexia when he was 12 years old.

The Conservative MP has previously spoken about his struggle with the two conditions, but has revealed his fear that children today are still being left behind.

Dyslexia is a learning disorder that leads to difficulties with reading, writing and spelling, while dyspraxia affects movement and co-ordination.

In an interview with GB News’ Gloria De Piero, Mr Hunt said: “I would say that I was incredibly fortunate to be in a position where I had the support that I had. I was at an independent school, and half the reason that my dad fought to keep me there was because he felt I needed that additional support.

“So, my fear is that – and for me it was touch and go, I mean, I could have not got anywhere near to where I ended up going to academically – but my fear is that perhaps, I was looking at young people with disabilities that I had.

“Maybe I was one in 10 who was able to get through it.

“So, my passion is to try and make sure that all ‘Toms’ with those disabilities, regardless of their family circumstances, are given the educational opportunities and support that they need to achieve their full potential.

“And it really shouldn’t matter whether their parents happen to be in a position where they can afford to provide the kind of support that I got. So, for me, that’s probably the number one burning passion that I’ve got.”

Last year, Mr Hunt backed calls from Conservative former health secretary Matt Hancock to screen every child for dyslexia while they are in school and to give them extra support if needed.

Elsewhere in the GB News interview, 33-year-old Mr Hunt said he thought there was “more of an appreciation” of disabilities today than when he was in school.

He added: “But I still think we’ve got a long way to go, and I still think there are a lot of young people with learning disabilities who are being characterised in a certain way, being told that they can’t achieve.

“Where, if they were given the right support, they can. It’s not just about them treading water – given the right support they can fly, because a lot of them are very creative.”