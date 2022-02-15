Latest Covid-19 case rates for UK local authority areas

Shoppers wearing face masks in Birmingham (Jacob King/PA)

Here is Tuesday’s update of Covid-19 case rates for every local authority area in the UK.

The figures, for the seven days to February 11, are based on the number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in a lab-reported test, plus:

– In England, positive rapid lateral flow tests that do not have a negative confirmatory lab-based polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test within 72 hours

– In Northern Ireland and Scotland, positive rapid lateral flow tests

The figures also include possible reinfections in England, Northern Ireland and Wales.

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (February 12-15) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

Of the 377 local areas in the UK, 14 (4%) have seen a week-on-week rise in rates and 363 (96%) have seen a fall.

The Shetland Islands in Scotland continues to have the highest rate in the UK, with 458 cases in the seven days to February 11 – the equivalent of 2,002.6 per 100,000 people.

This is up from a rate of 1,263.7 for the seven days to February 4.

Lisburn & Castlereagh in Northern Ireland has the second highest rate, down from 1,924.2 to 1,560.9, with 2,286 cases.

Armagh City, Banbridge & Craigavon in Northern Ireland has the third highest rate, down from 1,883.2 to 1,348.3, with 2,929 cases.

Cambridge has the highest rate in England (1,136.2, down from 1,689.5) and Ceredigion has the highest rate in Wales (484.3, up from 252.4).

The five UK areas with the biggest week-on-week rises are:

Shetland Islands (up from 1,263.7 to 2,002.6)

Orkney Islands (875.0 to 1,169.6)

Ceredigion (252.4 to 484.3)

Stirling (770.6 to 921.6)

West Dunbartonshire (594.3 to 726.7)

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency using data published on February 15 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full.

It reads, from left to right: name of local authority; nation or region of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to February 11; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to February 11; rate of new cases in the seven days to February 4; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to February 4.