Duke of York and Virginia Giuffre reach out-of-court settlement in civil claim

Virginia Giuffre lawsuit

The Duke of York and his accuser Virginia Giuffre have reached an out-of-court settlement in the civil sex claim filed in the US.

In a letter submitted to the United States District Court on Tuesday, Ms Giuffre’s lawyer David Boies wrote jointly with Andrew’s lawyers to say that the parties had “reached a settlement in principle”.

Court documents show the Duke will make a “substantial donation to Ms Giuffre’s charity in support of victims’ rights”.