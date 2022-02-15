Dame Vera Lynn thanksgiving service announced

A Service of Thanksgiving for Dame Vera Lynn will be held in Westminster Abbey on 21 March.

A limited number of free tickets are available for the service, which will celebrate the life and remarkable career of one of our best-loved entertainers.

More: https://t.co/4kwrd9a7BN pic.twitter.com/fv8pmgMI7r

— Westminster Abbey (@wabbey) February 15, 2022