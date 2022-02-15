Notification Settings

Coveney: Signals from Russia ‘welcome’ but advice to leave Ukraine unchanged

Published:

Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney said Irish citizens currently in Ukraine ‘should leave now using available commercial option’.

Irish Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney
Irish Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney

Irish citizens in Ukraine should still leave the country, the Foreign Affairs Minister has said, despite hopes of an easing of tensions in the region.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday said Moscow was ready for talks with the US and Nato on limits for missile deployments and military transparency.

It came after Russia announced it was pulling back some troops from exercises that have raised fears of a potential invasion of Ukraine.

Simon Coveney said that Irish Government advice had not changed, even if recent reports from Moscow were “welcome”.

“While recent reports of a move towards de-escalation on the ground – if confirmed – are welcome, it is urgent that Russia de-escalate, abide by international law and engage constructively in dialogue,” he said in a statement on Tuesday evening.

“My department’s advice in respect of Ukraine remains not to travel. I encourage any Irish citizen in Ukraine who has not already done so to register with the Embassy.

“Citizens currently in the country should leave now using available commercial options.”

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday that there are “mixed signals” coming out of Russia about the prospect of an invasion of Ukraine but said that an “avenue for diplomacy” remains open.

The Irish Department of Foreign Affairs said that it is in contact with 114 Irish citizens who have registered with the embassy in Kyiv.

In a statement, it said: “The department is also in close contact with families who have surrogacy arrangements in Ukraine, and is continuing to provide support and assistance to them on an individual basis.

“Any citizen who requires emergency consular assistance can contact the Department of Foreign Affairs at 01-4082000.”

Earlier, the Ukrainian ambassador to Ireland Larysa Gerasko urged Ireland and other allies to maintain “continued pressure” on Russia during an appearance at an Oireachtas committee.

