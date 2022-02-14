Teenager charged with murder after 16-year-old boy stabbed to death

Justice Will-Mamah, aged 18, of Coniston Way, Bletchley has been charged with murder and possession of a bladed article in connection with a murder investigation in Milton Keynes.

Will-Mamah will appear before Milton Keynes Magistrates' Court today.https://t.co/kxqoebmFQ8 pic.twitter.com/UCtrXXh3yh

— TVP Milton Keynes (@tvp_mk) February 14, 2022