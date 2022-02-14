Singer says Harry was ‘just lovely’ after Super Bowl meeting

Mickey Guyton

The US musician who opened the Super Bowl has said the Duke Of Sussex was “just lovely” after spending time with him at the game.

Grammy-nominated country star Mickey Guyton sang the US national anthem ahead of the showpiece American football clash between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals.

Sharing a picture of the pair on Twitter, she wrote: “I met Prince Harry. He was just lovely.

“I even curtsied in my track suit.”

I met Prince Harry. He was just lovely. I even curtsied in my track suit. pic.twitter.com/eC73vzVWCH — Mickey Guyton (@MickeyGuyton) February 14, 2022

In the picture Harry is wearing a suit jacket and jeans with a white T-shirt and face mask.

Pictures of him and royal cousin Princess Eugenie watching the game at the SoFi Stadium, in Inglewood, California, circulated online.