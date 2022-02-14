‘Better late than never’ – inactive over 70s urged to start exercising

Joggers run across Blackheath, in south east London (PA)

Over 70s are being urged to engage in at least 20 minutes a day exercise to help their heart health.

Experts said that it is “better late than never, but better early than late” to start exercise after a new study found that people can ward off severe heart disease by performing at least 20 minutes exercise a day in later life.

But the benefits were more apparent among those in their early 70s comparted to those in their late 70s and beyond.

The study, published in the journal Heart, tracked more than 3,000 Italian adults over the age of 65 for more than 20 years.

Italian researchers tracked heart disease – including heart failure, stroke and coronary heart disease – among the participants and also monitored their physical activity levels.

Overall, physical activity was associated with lower rates of cardiovascular diseases.

But after further analysis, the authors found that at least 20 minutes of exercise every day among people aged 70 to 75 seemed to provide the greatest benefits.

The protective benefit seemed to reduce as people aged which “suggests greater cardiovascular benefits might be achieved by improving physical activity earlier in late life,” the team of Italian researchers said.

In a linked editorial, titled “Physical activity in older people: better late than never, but better early than late”, academics said that the study showed that “movement is medicine” in late life.