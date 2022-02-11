Public urged to help £2.5m bid to turn Devon site into woodland wildlife haven

The site near Devon which the Woodland Trust wants to buy and manage (Phil Formby/WTML/PA)

The Woodland Trust is bidding to turn a rural Devon site into new woods for an array of wildlife, in the county where the charity first started its work.

It is asking for the public’s help to raise the rest of the £2.5 million needed to transform land near Lympstone, close to the Exe Estuary, with a mixture of planting and letting trees and shrubs grow back naturally.

Areas will also be left as open ground with wood pasture and grassland, and it is hoped the project will create conditions for a range of species to colonise, including rare nightjars, threatened bats, hazel dormice and dingy skipper butterflies.

The a 54-hectare (130 acre) site could even attract beavers from the nearby River Otter population once streams and waterways have been restored and colonised with native alder, willow and other trees, the charity said.

The Woodland Trust says it hopes beavers will colonise the site (Ben Birchall/PA)

It is currently made up of farmland and small pockets of existing broadleaf woodland and bluebells, as well as several streams and old individual trees.

The Woodland Trust says volunteers and local people will be involved in creating the new wooded landscape, there will be public access, and tree planting will be done without using plastic tree guards.

The charity is celebrating its 50th year, having begun life as a group of friends in Devon discussing saving a local wood in 1972, which quickly led to the charity’s first purchase, of Avon Woods in the county.

It now cares for 1,000 woods across the UK, and campaigns to protect others from development.

The Trust has already raised almost £1.5 million towards acquisition and management of the plot, but needs another £1 million for the project and says time is running out as it needs to finalise the purchase by March.

The landscape of the site the Woodland Trust wants to transform into a wildlife haven (Phil Formby/WTML/PA)

Paul Allen, site manager in Devon for the Woodland Trust said: “Nestled in a hidden valley in east Devon, the site has areas of existing broadleaf woodland, several streams and a scattering of isolated veteran trees, which would once have been part of hedgerows, criss-crossing fields.

“What makes this land such a prize is the outstanding array of rare wildlife found nearby, and which we hope will move in, once a richer variety of habitats, from trees to open spaces, have been established.