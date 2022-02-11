How are the travel rules changing?

Feet in flip flops on a beach

Coronavirus rules for people arriving in the UK are being significantly relaxed.

Here the PA news agency answers seven key questions about what is happening:

When do the changes come into effect?

On Friday at 4am.

– What are the new rules for fully vaccinated travellers?

They do not have to take any coronavirus tests.

– What was the previous situation?

They were required to buy a post-arrival lateral flow test, costing around £20 each.

The changes come into force at 4am on Friday (Aaron Chown/PA)

– What about if I am unvaccinated

You do not need to self-isolate after you arrive.

But you must take a pre-departure lateral flow test, and a post-arrival PCR test.

– How is that different to before?

Travellers who are not fully vaccinated were previously required to self-isolate on arrival and take two post-arrival PCR tests.

– What about the passenger locator form?

All arrivals must continue to fill this in.

The UK Government has pledged to simplify the form following complaints it is too complicated.

– How about other countries?

Many popular holiday destinations such as Spain, Portugal, Greece and Turkey do not require fully vaccinated UK holidaymakers to take a test before they arrive.