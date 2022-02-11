Buckingham Palace sparkling wine goes on sale to celebrate Platinum Jubilee

The new Buckingham Palace English sparkling wine (Royal Collection/HM Queen Elizabeth II 2022/PA)

Royal fans can celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee with some official Buckingham Palace fizz after the Royal Collection launched a new vintage English sparkling wine.

The £39 special edition bottle created to mark the monarch’s milestone is a classic blend of Chardonnay, Pinot Noir and Pinot Meunier, made exclusively from hand-picked fruit grown on vineyards in Kent and West Sussex.

The label design takes inspiration from the gold embroidery on the Queen’s Robe of Estate, worn on her Coronation Day in 1953.

The new Buckingham Palace sparkling wine ((Royal Collection/HM Queen Elizabeth II 2022/PA)

A crowned EIIR cypher is surrounded by golden olive leaves and ears of wheat to symbolise peace and plenty.

Gold in colour, the luxury 12% abv English Sparkling Wine Platinum Jubilee Release 2022 is described as having “enticing aromas of rich and honeyed citrus fruit, white peach and hints of sweet spices”.

The Royal Collection Trust suggests the tipple can be enjoyed as an aperitif and pairs particularly well with mature English cheddar.

“It also complements British seafood, such as crab, langoustines or classic fish and chips, making the wine a perfect addition to Platinum Jubilee celebrations this summer,” the trust added.

The Queen reached her Jubilee on February 6 and will celebrate with national commemorations in June (Joe Giddens/PA)

The Queen reached her historic Platinum Jubilee of 70 years on the throne on February 6, and the national celebrations are set for June.

On Thursday, it emerged the monarch had been in contact with the Prince of Wales who has tested positive for Covid, prompting heightened fears for her health.

The Queen, who is not displaying symptoms, is staying at Windsor Castle.

British hand-cut Champagne Flute Glasses have also gone on sale on the Royal Collection website.

The £120 Platinum Jubilee champagne flutes (Royal Collection/HM Queen Elizabeth II 2022/PA)

The glasses, costing £120 for a pair, are engraved with an emblem depicting the national flowers of the United Kingdom and each set is presented in a satin-lined gift box.

All profits from sales will go to The Royal Collection Trust, the charity which helps fund the care and conservation of the Royal Collection.