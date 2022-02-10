What the papers say – February 10

A collection of British newspapers.

The potential end to Covid restrictions and the ongoing investigation into partygate are the dominant topics on Thursday’s front pages.

The Prime Minister’s intention to end all Covid restrictions, including the need to self-isolate, is leading The Guardian, Metro and the Daily Star.

Guardian front page, Thursday 10 February 2022: Covid rules to be abolished in England in a fortnight pic.twitter.com/Lb9rK8Mcbs — The Guardian (@guardian) February 9, 2022

The Daily Mail says the move “leads the world” while The Independent warns it could be “very stupid”.

Thursday’s INDEPENDENT Digital: “Scientists’ warning on early end to Covid rules” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/X8Np1pnXo6 — Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) February 9, 2022

The Daily Telegraph, The Times and i report Scotland Yard intends to question more than 50 people in its partygate investigation including, reportedly, the Prime Minister.

Thursday’s i – “Police quiz Johnson and 50 staff for partying in lockdown” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/k08wjTimqM — Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) February 9, 2022

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Police to contact fifty No10 partygoers'

Thursday’s TIMES: “PM among 50 set to be questioned by police” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/lubODBi0cu — Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) February 9, 2022

Kurt Zouma’s pets being confiscated by the RSPCA is front page of The Sun.

Tomorrow's front page: Kurt Zouma’s cats seized by RSPCA as he’s axed by West Ham and fined £250k over vile videohttps://t.co/OZmRjt98Sd pic.twitter.com/ZuD6wu5hCx — The Sun (@TheSun) February 9, 2022

A Wall Street regulator has moved to implement new disclosure rules for private funds, according to the Financial Times.

Just published: Front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, for Thursday 10 February pic.twitter.com/HhY6fNU9JC — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) February 9, 2022