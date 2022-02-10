Sturgeon: Fit and proper person test for footballers merits consideration

David Goodwillie

A “fit and proper person” test should be considered for footballers after the David Goodwillie saga, Nicola Sturgeon has said.

Scotland’s First Minister was asked about an idea from author Val McDermid for an independent regulator to make checks on players being signed by professional teams, similar to the requirement for club owners.

The crime writer ended her sponsorship of Raith Rovers in protest after the club signed Goodwillie, who was ruled to be a rapist by a civil court judge in 2017.

During First Minister’s Questions on Thursday, Ms Sturgeon said the proposal “merits further consideration” and called for the game’s authorities to “reflect on recent events and ask the question about whether current rules and regulations are sufficient”.

Val McDermid ended her sponsorship of Raith Rovers after the Fife club signed David Goodwillie (PA)

She said: “I do think Val McDermid’s proposal merits further consideration.

“In the interests of full transparency, Val McDermid is a friend of mine but – notwithstanding that – I do think she has said many sensible things on this issue.

“People look up to footballers.

“That’s perhaps not always true of politicians but there is a responsibility on football clubs to make sure that those playing for them are role models for the wee boys and the wee girls who do look up to them and see them as heroes, and that is an important responsibility.