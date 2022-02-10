Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Met Police ‘partygate’ probe to continue as normal

UK NewsPublished:

The investigation, which is being led by Commander Catherine Roper, is not expected to be disrupted by her departure.

Larry the cat
Larry the cat

The Metropolitan Police said its investigation into alleged parties held at Downing Street during lockdown will not be affected by Dame Cressida Dick’s resignation.

Dame Cressida announced on Thursday she would stand aside as Metropolitan Police Commissioner after losing the confidence of London Mayor Sadiq Khan following a series of scandals.

The force said the probe continues as normal under the leadership of Commander Catherine Roper.

Downing Street partygate
Commander Catherine Roper (UK Pool)

It comes after the force has repeatedly come under fire for its handling of the investigation.

Scotland Yard was at first criticised for failing to investigate the events earlier.

The force did announce a criminal investigation had been launched in January amid intensifying pressure as more and more allegations emerged.

But widespread anger erupted again when the Met asked senior civil servant Sue Gray to only make “minimal reference” to No 10 events.

The Met argued the constraints on the Cabinet Office report into “partygate” are necessary to “avoid any prejudice to our investigation”.

But this prompted accusations that police were trying to delay the release of the full findings.

Dame Cressida was also forced to defend officers on duty in Westminster as questions were raised on how the gatherings were able to take place at a site with a heavy police presence.

She said the officers were there to provide “protective security” but refused to be drawn on “anything they may have seen or heard”.

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News