Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

David Attenborough lights up Piccadilly Circus with message about plant power

UK NewsPublished:

The veteran broadcaster alerted commuters to the importance of plants in the survival of the planet.

The Green Planet AR Experience
The Green Planet AR Experience

The face of Sir David Attenborough dominated Piccadilly Circus’s advertising screens for a special takeover as the veteran broadcaster alerted commuters about the importance of plants and their integral role in the survival of the planet.

The naturalist, 95, dominated Europe’s largest advertising display for 20 minutes on Thursday evening as he promoted a digital experience inspired by his latest documentary series The Green Planet.

Sir David said: “We must now work with plants, make the world a little greener, a little wilder. If we do this our future will be healthier, safer and in my experience, happier.”

The Green Planet AR Experience
The veteran broadcaster alerted commuters about the importance of plants via Piccadilly Circus’s advertising screens (Matt Alexander/PA)

After the announcement, a giant 3D animation showing a concrete backdrop slowly turned into an abundance of green foliage, eventually covering the entire screen.

In addition to Sir David’s announcement, the Shaftesbury Memorial Fountain, also known as the Fountain of Eros, in Piccadilly Circus was transformed into a plant installation, with flowers and foliage covering its steps.

The final episode of The Green Planet was broadcast on Sunday and saw Sir David exploring how plants manage to survive in London, despite the city’s inhospitable environment.

As an extension of the series, The Green Planet AR Experience will open on Regent Street on February 11.

The Green Planet AR Experience
The digital experience is inspired by his latest documentary series The Green Planet (Matt Alexander/PA)

The immersive experience will allow visitors to travel through a variety of digitally enhanced worlds, including Rainforest, Freshwater and Desert before finishing with an exploration of how humans are able to affect positive change.

Participants will be accompanied by a 3D hologram of Sir David as they learn how plants behave in the natural world, how they interact with animals and why they are vital for the future of the planet.

The Green Planet AR Experience will open at 55 Regent street and run until March 9.

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News