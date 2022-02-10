AstraZeneca notches up £3bn in Covid jab sales in 2021

AstraZeneca vaccine

Covid-19 vaccine maker AstraZeneca has revealed it made four billion dollars (£3 billion) in sales from its coronavirus jab last year, but said revenues from coronavirus products are set to fall over the year ahead.

The group, which is not making a profit from the vaccine, notched up 1.76 billion dollars (£1.3 billion) in sales from the Covid jab in the final three months of last year alone, with 2.5 billion doses released for supply around the world over the year as a whole.

The drugs giant forecast total group sales to rise by a “high teens percentage” in 2022, but warned that Covid-19 revenues would decline by a “a low-to-mid twenties percentage”.

It has set up a new division to focus on its treatments and jabs for Covid-19 and other respiratory infections.

AstraZeneca chief executive Pascal Soriot (PA)

Results showed AstraZeneca swung to a bottom line pre-tax loss of 265 million dollars (£196 million) for last year, against profits of 3.92 billion dollars (£2.9 billion) in 2020.

This came in spite of revenues jumping by 38% at constant exchange rates to 37.4 billion dollars (£27.6 billion) as it was hit by costs of its 39 billion dollar (£28.8 billion) mega deal to buy US drug company Alexion Pharmaceuticals, as well as new drug research.

But the group upped its annual shareholder dividend payout to 2.90 US dollars (£2.14) a share as chief executive Pascal Soriot cheered a “landmark year in 2021”.

He said: “AstraZeneca continued on its strong growth trajectory in 2021, with industry-leading R&D (research and development) productivity, five of our medicines crossing new blockbuster thresholds, and the acquisition and integration of Alexion.