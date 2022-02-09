What the papers say – February 9

A collection of British newspapers

Worsening NHS wait times, the cost of living crisis and a “wag war” are among the topics splashed across the nation’s papers.

The Daily Express, The Daily Telegraph, The Times and the Daily Mail lead with Health Secretary Sajid Javid’s admission NHS wait times will get worse before they get better.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Waiting lists will rise no matter what, says Javid'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4OoUh6 pic.twitter.com/qn5MoAu8jn — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) February 8, 2022

Wednesday’s TIMES: “Tories push PM to act faster on waiting lists” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/avFgzq3qzS — Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) February 8, 2022

The cost of living crisis will lead to an extra million children going hungry, the i warns, while The Independent leads with claims energy regulators should have prevented supplier collapses.

Wednesday’s i – “Cost of living crisis: extra 1 million UK children set to go hungry” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/ow8f6JWhBv — Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) February 8, 2022

BP has recorded its highest profits in eight years but rejected calls for a windfall tax, the Financial Times reports, while the Daily Mirror adds tax breaks have ensured the firm has “more cash than it knows what to do with”.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Wednesday 9 February https://t.co/qqZ0aX1BNO pic.twitter.com/oFC5bqOIEN — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) February 8, 2022

Tomorrow's front page: We've more cash than we know what to do with #tomorrowspaperstoday https://t.co/MZiHF5RGjC pic.twitter.com/SMvd9PI8uu — The Mirror (@DailyMirror) February 8, 2022

A group of Tory politicians are waging a “climate war” and attempting to derail the Government’s “green agenda”, according a US scientist on the front page of The Guardian.

Guardian front page, Wednesday 9 February: Tory MPs accused of trying to drag climate fight into new culture war pic.twitter.com/SRTZ4OCKGt — The Guardian (@guardian) February 8, 2022