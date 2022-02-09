Sturgeon ‘not ideologically opposed’ to oil and gas windfall tax

Nicola Sturgeon

Nicola Sturgeon said she is not “ideologically opposed” to a windfall tax on oil and gas, but the north-east of Scotland cannot bear the brunt of such a proposal.

Labour proposed a one-off tax on energy companies, some of which made multibillion-pound profits last year, but the SNP did not vote when the proposals were put before MPs.

Speaking to the BBC on Wednesday, the First Minister said she believed those with “the broadest shoulders here should be playing a part in contributing to helping families the length and breadth of the UK”.

“I was questioned last week about the idea of a windfall levy on energy companies. I’m not ideologically opposed to that,” the First Minister said.

“I don’t have the powers to do it. If the UK Government comes forward with a proposal like that, I would encourage them to think about all options.

“And my only request is that we don’t want to see only the north-east of Scotland bearing the brunt of what we need to do to deal with the cost of living crisis.

“But there’s no doubt that companies making massive profits and with the broadest shoulders here should be playing a part in contributing to helping families the length and breadth of the UK.”

(PA Graphics)

Ms Sturgeon said a windfall tax is one option that the UK Government should be looking at, but she was focused on what the Scottish Government could do in its budget to mitigate the cost of living crisis.

Last week, Ofgem announced the energy price cap would rise by £693, raising fears that soaring energy prices as well as the National Insurance hike could squeeze family budgets.

“I think the UK Government should be looking at options like this,” the First Minister said.

“The most important thing for me, and I’ll be considering later today with Kate Forbes what we announce in the budget tomorrow to provide support in Scotland to people who are hard-pressed right now.