Public warned against complacency as terror threat level is reduced

The UK’s national terror threat level has been reduced but an attack remains likely.

Security and intelligence experts have downgraded the threat from “severe” – where an attack is deemed to be highly likely – to “substantial”.

Home Secretary Priti Patel said the Joint Terrorism Analysis Centre (JTAC) assessment was based on the latest intelligence available.

The “substantial” threat level still means a terrorist attack on the UK is likely.

The threat level was increased to severe in November following the explosion outside a Liverpool hospital on Remembrance Sunday and the fatal stabbing of Southend West MP Sir David Amess at a constituency surgery in Leigh-on-Sea in Essex on October 15.

In a statement to MPs, Ms Patel said: “JTAC judges that, despite these two attacks, the current nature and scale of the UK terrorist threat is consistent with the level of threat seen prior to the attacks.

“The attacks in October and November 2021 reflect the complex, volatile, and unpredictable nature of the terrorist threat in the UK.

“Any reduction in the threat level is positive but it must never make us complacent.

“Terrorism remains one of the most direct and immediate risks to our national security.

“The public should remain alert, but not alarmed, and report any concerns they may have to the police.”

The “substantial” rating is the third highest – below “critical” and “severe” but above “low” and “moderate” – in the system used to assess the terrorism threat.

The threat level was increased a day after the November 14 incident outside Liverpool Women’s Hospital which killed the bomber Emad Al Swealmeen.

An inquest following his death heard he bought 2,000 ball bearings and rented a “bomb-making factory” to manufacture a device with “murderous intent”.