Patients to have digital care record under Integration White Paper plans

People will have a digital care record where they can book appointments and order prescriptions easily under new Government plans.

The Department of Health has outlined some of its goals to improve the links between the NHS and social care in its Integration White Paper.

The paper aims to help patients receive “better, more joined-up care” through better integration of the NHS and social care system.

Plans announced in the White Paper include giving patients a single, digital care record so they can book appointments, order prescriptions, and communicate with their care providers on one platform while workers can access the patient’s latest information easily.

Another idea includes creating more integration between hospitals and social care so care home residents can have access to better specialist support, meaning they could avoid having to go to hospital if they become unwell.

NHS data will also become more accessible to local authorities through an integrated system. This will allow the NHS to notify a local authority straight away if a person needs social care support.

The Government hopes the new plans will mean care is more personalised and accessible for patients while improvements on information sharing will mean people will not have to remember details, such as dates of their diagnosis or what medicines they have been prescribed.

Local health services will also tailor to the specific needs of the community, such as more diabetes clinics in areas with higher obesity, or more smoking support in communities where there are more smokers.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: “The pandemic highlighted what our fantastic NHS and local government can achieve when they work together – from delivering the phenomenal vaccine rollout to supporting those who were shielding.

“We now want to build on these successes, joining up health and social care even more to deliver the best possible care – whether you want to see a GP quickly or live independently with dementia.

“These plans will ensure no patient falls between the gap, and that everyone receives the right care in the right place at the right time.”

Health Secretary Sajid Javid said: “Better integration is vital to stop people falling into the gaps between health and social care.

“Ensuring our health and care systems work in unison will mean we can support hardworking staff, provide better care to patients and deliver value for the taxpayer.

“Our Integration White Paper is part of our wider plans to reform and recover the health and social care system, ensuring everyone gets the treatment and care they need, when and where they need it.”

The Integration White Paper builds on both the Health and Social Care Bill and the People at the Heart of Care White Paper, announced in December, which set out a 10-year plan for social care funded through the Health and Care Levy.

Mr Johnson announced a £5.4 billion funding package for adult social care reform over the next three years in September.