Johnson signals early end to Covid self-isolation laws

Prime Minister Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson has signalled that laws requiring people in England with Covid-19 to self-isolate will be lifted within weeks.

The Prime Minister said he would present his plan for “living with Covid” when Parliament returns from a short recess on February 21.

And he indicated that as long as the data remained positive, the legal duty to self-isolate would be lifted a month earlier than planned.

At Prime Minister’s Questions he said: “It is my intention to return on the first day after the half-term recess to present our strategy for living with Covid.