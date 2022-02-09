Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Johnson signals early end to Covid self-isolation laws

UK NewsPublished:

Boris Johnson said his strategy for living with Covid would be published later this month.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson
Prime Minister Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson has signalled that laws requiring people in England with Covid-19 to self-isolate will be lifted within weeks.

The Prime Minister said he would present his plan for “living with Covid” when Parliament returns from a short recess on February 21.

And he indicated that as long as the data remained positive, the legal duty to self-isolate would be lifted a month earlier than planned.

At Prime Minister’s Questions he said: “It is my intention to return on the first day after the half-term recess to present our strategy for living with Covid.

“Provided the current encouraging trends in the data continue, it is my expectation that we will be able to end the last domestic restrictions – including the legal requirement to self-isolate if you test positive – a full month early.”

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News