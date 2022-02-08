What the papers say – February 8

A collection of British newspapers

Pressure mounting on Boris Johnson over an accusation against Sir Keir Starmer, his attempts to dampen leadership spill rumours and a warning to Russia are splashed across the front pages.

The i, Metro, The Independent and The Guardian all lead with Sir Keir’s run-in with an angry mob repeating the Prime Minister’s linking of the opposition leader to Jimmy Saville.

Police rescue Starmer from mob – as PM faces crunch 48 hours. Tuesday’s ⁦@theipaper⁩ front page #tomorrowspaperstoday bbcpapers #skypapers pic.twitter.com/WeLVqedq35 — Tim Alden (@timaldi) February 7, 2022

Independent: Abusive protestors target Starmer with Savile slur #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/lZKWkMGCgm — Helena Wilkinson (@BBCHelena) February 7, 2022

Guardian front page, Tuesday 8 February 2022: Angry MPs blame Johnson’s ‘poison’ after anti-vaxxers set upon Starmer pic.twitter.com/kFbj7QWPV4 — The Guardian (@guardian) February 7, 2022

Meanwhile, the Daily Express splashes comments from the PM that he and Chancellor Rishi Sunak are “united”, while The Times gives top spot to Mr Johnson’s latest warning to Russia.

Daily Express: Boris: Rishi is loyal and we’re united on problems #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/kL594G1V6L — Helena Wilkinson (@BBCHelena) February 7, 2022

The Times: Britain will not flinch over Ukraine, says PM #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/bBvxzK6MAR — Helena Wilkinson (@BBCHelena) February 7, 2022

Waiting times for the NHS will get worse before they get better, according to health minister Edward Argar in the Daily Mirror.

The Daily Telegraph reports six North Sea oil and gas fields are expected to be approved this year in a “push back” against net zero goals.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'North Sea oil fired up amid net zero row'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/Kg3iPwB9OJ — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) February 7, 2022

Draft internet laws will stop children accessing pornography sites, reports the Daily Mail.

The Sun says West Ham’s Kurt Zouma may be prosecuted for animal abuse.

Tomorrow's front page: Premier League ace Kurt Zouma could be prosecuted after being filmed kicking his cat https://t.co/Ac3FyYpvqd pic.twitter.com/wFtz8d6StG — The Sun (@TheSun) February 7, 2022

The Financial Times reports borrowing costs for the Greek and Italian governments are rising due to expectations the European Central Bank will raise interest rates.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, international edition, Tuesday 8 February https://t.co/eE4NUqYgjf pic.twitter.com/wPY8yuhemL — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) February 7, 2022