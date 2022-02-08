Proportion of Covid-19 deaths in over-80s highest for more than a year

A volunteer from the Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice campaign group paints a heart on the Covid Memorial Wall

People aged 80 and over are accounting for more deaths involving Covid-19 in England and Wales than at any point since December 2020, new analysis shows.

However, the number of deaths in the current wave of the virus remains well below levels reached during the second wave last winter.

Some 856 of the 1,355 of deaths that occurred in the week ending January 21 2022 and which mentioned coronavirus on the death certificate were among over-80s – the equivalent of 63.2%.

This is the highest proportion since the week to December 18 2020, when it stood at 64.0% (2,115 of 3,306 deaths).

The proportion had dropped to nearly half this level during the summer of 2021, dipping to 37.9% in the week to July 2 2021.

(PA Graphics)

The figures have been compiled by the PA news agency using the latest data on deaths involving Covid-19 from the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

They show how the breakdown by age of people who are having Covid-19 recorded on their death certificate has tilted back heavily towards the oldest groups.

It follows a period in November and early December 2021 when the over-80s and people aged 60-79 each accounted for around 43% of deaths.

But a gap opened up sharply at the end of December and widened at the start of this year.

People aged 60 to 79 accounted for 30.7% of deaths in the week to January 21 2022, compared with 63.2% of over-80s.

The last time the gap was this wide was just before Christmas 2020, when the figures were almost identical (30.7% and 64.0% respectively).

The change coincides with the surge in coronavirus infections in December 2021 driven by the Omicron variant, which pushed the overall number of Covid-19 deaths to their highest level since spring last year.

(PA Graphics)

However, the 1,355 deaths involving coronavirus in England and Wales that occurred in the week to January 21 2022 is still far below the 9,064 that occurred in the week to January 22 2021.

The PA analysis has excluded the ONS data for deaths occurring in the week ending January 28, as this is incomplete.

Separate figures from the ONS show there were 1,385 deaths registered in England and Wales in the week to January 28 that mentioned Covid-19 on the death certificate.

This is down 7% on the previous seven days and is the first week-on-week drop so far this year.