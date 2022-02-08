Paolo Nutini and Sam Fender to headline Victorious Festival

Sam Fender

Singer-songwriter Paolo Nutini and Brit Critics’ Choice winner Sam Fender have been announced as headliners for the UK’s biggest metropolitan festival.

Other stars added to the line-up of the Victorious Festival in Southsea, Hampshire, being held on the August bank holiday weekend, include psych-rock veterans Primal Scream and indie rockers The Libertines featuring frontmen Carl Barat and Pete Doherty.

Joining the Sunday acts is Anne-Marie, a coach on ITV’s The Voice UK, who has achieved chart success herself earlier this year.

Paolo Nutini (Yui Mok/PA)

English pop rock band Bastille, known for hits Pompeii and Happier, has also been added to the Saturday line-up with other additions including dance act Example, Irish rock band Inhaler, post punk band White Lies and English rock band Suede.

Other seasoned acts added include Ocean Colour Scene, indie rockers Editors and singer songwriter Amy Macdonald.

Mercury Prize nominated Turin Brakes, rock band The Subways, British DJ Andy C plus a Hot Chip Mega Mix will also taking to the stage during the weekend which will feature Stereophonics as the Friday night headliner.

Sophie Ellis-Bextor was previously annonced (Matt Crossick/PA)

Festival director Andy Marsh said: “We can’t wait for this year’s festival – we built the excitement with our first wave of artists and we’re thrilled to be able to announce even more amazing acts for 2022.

“Stay tuned as we’ve got even more acts to announce between now and the festival.”

The event organisers have also expanded the comedy acts which will this year include star of The Duchess and team captain on 8 out of 10 Cats Katherine Ryan, host of The Masked Singer Joel Dommett and comedy veteran Russell Kane as well as Mock The Week and Live At The Apollo regular Milton Jones.

Previously announced acts across the weekend are James, Liverpudlian three-piece The Wombats, singer-songwriter Declan McKenna, Sugababes, alt-rockers Nothing But Thieves, Sophie Ellis-Bextor, experimental pop project Self Esteem and New York indie trio We Are Scientists.