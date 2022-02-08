Law to close ‘bedroom tax loopholes’ passes final hurdle in Assembly

Ulster licensing laws

Legislation aimed at shielding families in Northern Ireland from loopholes in the bedroom tax has passed its final hurdle in the Stormont Assembly.

Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey’s Welfare Supplementary Payment (Amendment) Regulations means that mitigation payments will be available to more people who currently have their benefits reduced because of the bedroom tax and benefit cap.

She said around 260 families will receive average payments of £480 a year regardless of whether or not they have moved home and continue to under-occupy.

It is due to take effect from Thursday.

?@CommunitiesNI Minister @DeirdreHargey says her 'determination to protect those most in need' was behind the legislation to close welfare mitigation 'loopholes'. pic.twitter.com/C2aSRwimbR — Communities NI (@CommunitiesNI) February 8, 2022

Ms Hargey said changes to the benefit cap will also extend protection for families with children by simplifying the qualifying conditions.