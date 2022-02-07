Van driver in court after four-year-old girl killed in M4 crash

The M4 motorway

A van driver is to appear in court after a four-year-old girl was killed in a crash on the M4 near Newport.

Gwent Police said the 41-year-old man has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving and two offences of causing serious injury by dangerous driving after the incident on Saturday, February 5.

The collision, which involved a van and a car, happened on the westbound carriageway between junctions 28 and 29 at around 1.45pm.

Another child, a three-year-old boy, remains in critical condition in hospital, the force said.

A woman also remains in hospital in a stable condition, while another man who was in the vehicle has since been released from hospital.

The 41-year-old van driver, who has not been named by Gwent Police, is due before Newport Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

In a tweet, the police initially said the girl was aged three and the boy was four, but later confirmed those ages were incorrect.